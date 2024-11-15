Govt football academy inaugurated in Siliguri

Siliguri: To boost football at the grassroots level, the first-ever government football academy opened its doors in the Kanchenjunga Stadium.

The academy was officially inaugurated by Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb on Thursday afternoon. The academy, a project by the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC), aims to harness the untapped potential and nurture young talents from the region. The inauguration ceremony was marked by traditional rituals, including the lighting of a ceremonial lamp, hoisting of the academy flag, and distribution of sports equipment to the academy’s young footballers. Approximately 100 young players have enrolled in the academy, with 50 players in the under-12 age group and another 50 in the under-14 category.

The academy has brought in four qualified coaches to guide the young talents: Jayabrata Ghosh, Dipankar Debnath, Ajay Tamang, and Pratik Ghosh. Each coach brings a unique skill set and experience, ensuring that players receive high-quality, comprehensive training. “Our vision is to create a nurturing environment for these children, where they can not only play but also grow physically and mentally to face the challenges of competitive football,” said Gautam Deb, the Mayor. The Mayor also shared his hopes for Siliguri’s footballers to reach the I-League level, India’s prestigious national football competition, and eventually to represent the country on international platforms.