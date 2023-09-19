Govt depts told to submit budget proposals for ‘Administrative Expenditure’ by September 26

Kolkata: The state Finance department has kicked off the process of preparation of revised estimates for the 2023-24 fiscal and Budget estimates for the 2024-25 financial year by directing the state departments to submit budget proposals for “Administrative Expenditure” within September 26.



The submission should be made in online mode through the CBMS module of the IFMS portal of the Finance department.

It has been notified that the annual Budget for the 2024-25 financial year will be presented in the state legislative Assembly during the last quarter of the current financial year. Nabanna wants the annual Budget to be presented in the Assembly in February next year.

The department has issued guidelines for the departments on framing of the “Revised Estimates” as well as the Budget estimates for expenditure,

While preparing both Revised and Budget estimates, any substantial deviation from previous years’ actual should be corroborated with appropriate remarks. Financial advisors should be consulted in the process of framing both estimates.

The online submission of the Revised and Budget estimates through the IFMS portal of the Finance department shall be considered as final submission. No separate paper submission is required from administrative departments or local offices.

The department has also notified phone numbers and e-mail IDs of the Budget and e-governance group of the Finance department if any difficulties are faced with the online entry of Revised and Budget estimates.