Govt creating ambience for business, says Shashi Panja

Kolkata: State Industry, Commerce and Enterprise minister Shashi Panja on Saturday requested the corporate advisors and chartered accountants to draw out plans that incentivise investors to come and invest in Bengal.



Panja was speaking at the Association of Corporate Advisers and Executives (ACAE) annual conference 2023. In celebration of its 63rd founding anniversary, this year’s conference was themed “Sankalp Srijan aur Sriddhi” (Resolution, Creation, and Accomplishment).

The state minister during her address emphasised, “the positive developments made in the city and state to facilitate investment”.

She said that the “government is creating a climate for business”, in fact under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee infrastructure, including roads, highways and logistics has been boosted. Furthermore, the state is looking into unused lands because being an agricultural-dominated state every inch of land is important and should be properly utilised.

“Corporate advisors are very important in today’s world for the industries. The proper advice should reach the investors. As a highly skilled corporate advisor, one should provide in-depth corporate analysis. Corporate advisors, corporate chartered accountants, and corporate lawyers are very important for a company. The government will create the ambience for business. You have to do the business. The state government is doing everything to boost trade in all aspects,” the minister said.

Eminent experts and renowned speakers from across the nation shared their insights on the themes. Technical sessions, panel discussions, and specialised presentations were also organised.