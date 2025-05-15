Govt bus service launched between Kumarganj & Balurghat

BALURGHAT: A new government bus service between Kumarganj and Balurghat was officially launched on Wednesday, marking a significant step toward improving connectivity in the remote areas of South Dinajpur district. The North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) will operate the service from its Balurghat depot, running buses on weekdays (Monday to Friday), excluding public holidays.

The buses will run twice daily — once in the morning and once in the evening — between Balurghat and Azadpur in Kumarganj. This initiative is expected to ease the longstanding transportation challenges faced by the residents of Kumarganj, offering them a reliable link to the district headquarters.

The introduction of this service reflects ongoing efforts to bridge rural-urban connectivity gaps and offer better public transportation options in underserved regions. Ashok Kumar Chakraborty, in-charge of NBSTC’s Balurghat depot, stated: “The new bus will depart from Balurghat at 10:00 am and 4:00 pm daily. In return, it will leave Azadpur in Kumarganj at 11:20 am and 5:00 pm. This service will greatly benefit daily commuters as well as the general public.” He added that the service commenced officially on Wednesday, following a successful trial run on Tuesday. Toraf Hossain Mondal, MLA of Kumarganj, expressed satisfaction with the launch, saying: “Kumarganj is one of the most remote blocks in South Dinajpur. Until now, there was no government bus service connecting it with Balurghat. We had requested NBSTC to start this service immediately, as people had been facing immense difficulties due to the lack of public transport.

This new service will benefit not only daily commuters and students but the common people at large.

On behalf of the people of Kumarganj, I extend my sincere thanks to the NBSTC authorities. We hope the service will continue steadily in the future as well.”