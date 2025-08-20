Govt bringing bills to 'topple' state governments: TMC

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MPs on Wednesday accused the government of bringing new bills to allow the CBI and ED to "directly topple" state governments. The remarks came as the government is planning to introduce three bills in Parliament on Wednesday for the removal of a prime minister, a Union minister, a chief minister or a minister of a state or Union Territory when arrested or detained on serious criminal charges for 30 days in a row.

If any one of them is arrested and detained in custody for consecutive 30 days for offences that attract a jail term of at least five years, they will lose their job on the 31st day. These bills are the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill 2025; the Constitution (One Hundred And Thirtieth Amendment) Bill 2025; and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025. Flaying the bills, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale charged that Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are looking for "new tricks" to topple state governments. In a post on X, Gokhale charged, "When vote-chori is exposed, Modi-Shah looking for new tricks. New Bill being brought today to allow CBI-ED to directly topple state govts for the BJP". "A person is a criminal only when convicted by a court of law. Until then, they're an "accused". You can't remove a CM/Minister on mere accusation.Arrest by Modi-Shah's Central Agencies is not proof of guilt," he said. "Interesting fact: In the last 11 years, zero arrests of any Union/State ministers of BJP. All arrests only of Opposition leaders," he added.

TMC Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra said the bill bypasses both federal structure and judiciary. "Opposition predictions come true- Constitution being changed by BJP with only 240 MPs. New bill bypasses both federal structure & judiciary - Union govt can use ED CBI to arrest elected opposition CM on fake charges and sack them without proven guilty by a court," she said in a post on X. In a post on X late on Tuesday night, TMC Rajya Sabha Leader Derek O'Brien said, "In the dead of night, more stunts from the shaky 239 seat Modi coalition as they look for more ways to mock and disrupt parliament". Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also move a motion in the Lok Sabha to refer these three bills to a Joint Committee of Parliament.