Govt-aided college bodies get 6-month extension

Kolkata: The state Higher Education department has increased the tenure of several governing bodies of the government-aided colleges (which are not yet re-constituted) by another six months. The government-aided colleges in the state, whose tenure have expired within June 30, 2025 or will do so within the next six months beyond June 30 will continue with the same governing body till December 31, the notification stated.

“The state government is under obligation in maintaining the government-aided colleges in the state and to protect the interest of the students in such a manner that the normal academic and administrative functions of such colleges is not hampered after June 30, Hence the tenure has been extended by another six months,” said an official of the state Higher Education department.

The state government has exercised the powers conferred by Section l8 of the West Bengal Universities and Colleges (Administration and Regulations) Act, 2017, in extending the tenure of such governing bodies (with the present composition as on date).

The official added that the move will ensure maintaining effective, continuous and uninterrupted academic and administrative functions in the colleges across the state.

It may be noted that state Education minister Bratya Basu had expressed displeasure over the governing body’s decision of indefinite closure of South Calcutta Law College following the rape of a first-year student.

“I wonder how the college authorities made this decision. Classes should be held on the campus. I hope students will return to their normal routine soon,” Basu said on Wednesday.