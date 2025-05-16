Govt agencies conduct raids in eateries across Siliguri

Siliguri: In a shocking revelation following a complaint about insects being found in biryani meat, a massive joint operation by government agencies, including Food Safety department, Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC), Consumer Affairs, Fire and police have uncovered widespread food safety violations across several eateries in Siliguri.

On Wednesday, a customer found insects in the meat of biryani served at a shop in the Champasari area, prompting public outrage and immediate scrutiny from authorities. On Friday, the raid took place across food establishments in Baghajatin Park and College Para. During the raids, several restaurants were caught storing and serving stale and expired food. The use of banned ‘dalda’ (hydrogenated vegetable oil) in cooking was rampant and many eateries were illegally using domestic LPG cylinders instead of commercial gas cylinders posing serious safety hazards.

One restaurant worker, in an attempt to evade inspection, hid stale food inside the toilet of the establishment. The spoiled food was discovered and seized during the raid and the restaurant was sealed by officials.

Further irregularities included food licenses registered under incorrect addresses and the complete absence of mandatory fire safety licenses in several outlets.

Koushik Modak, an official from SMC, said: “We have decided to conduct such inspections regularly across the city. Any violation of safety and hygiene norms will be met with strict legal action.”