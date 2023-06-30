Governor’s Kalimpong visit comes to an end

Darjeeling: Governor CV Ananda Bose ended his two-day visit to Kalimpong on Friday with a visit to an old age home and then the Kalimpong College. Addressing the students the Governor talked of a corruption-free education system and a violence-free society.



On a two-day visit the Governor had arrived in Kalimpong on Thursday and put up at the Deolo Tourist Lodge.

On Friday the Governor visited an old age home run by Who Cares. There he interacted with the residents and gave them blankets. From there he visited the Kalimpong College.

The Governor declared three prizes of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 to be awarded to 3 bright students. He even announced the Governor’s Scroll of Honour to be presented to the College. The Governor invited the Principal, teachers and students to visit the Governor House in Kolkata or Darjeeling as his guest.