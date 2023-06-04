Governor visits train accident victims, offers financial help

Kolkata: At a time when the state government announced compensation for Bengal victims of the Balasore train accident, Governor of the state CV Ananda Bose too visited the city hospitals and financially helped some of the victims who are migrant workers from Bengal.



The Governor is learnt to have already visited at least three hospitals in the city on Saturday evening where the victims are admitted. He went to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital where he visited a victim, Fatima Bibi, belonging to Basirhat, North 24-Parganas. He took updates about her health and wished her a speedy recovery. After learning that she belongs to a family with poor financial status, he helped her with an amount of Rs 50,000 from the Governor’s fund.

The Governor then is learnt to have visited NRS Medical College and Hospital at Sealdah.

There he met another victim, Shankar Das, who hails from Rampur village in Sandeshkhali, North 24-Parganas. The victim is learnt to have suffered fractures in his ribs. He took his health updates from the doctors attending to him. He helped the victim with Rs 50,000 from his fund.

Bose said: “It is an extremely unfortunate incident. Several migrant workers were going to Chennai when the mishap took place. For now, Rs 50,000 is being given to these persons who are from poor financial backgrounds. If needed, more will be given.” He also visited another victim at a private hospital at EM Bypass.