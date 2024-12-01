Governor to attend swearing-in of TMC’s 6 newly elected candidates

Kolkata: Governor CV Ananda Bose has conveyed to Speaker Biman Banerjee that he would come to the state Assembly on Monday for the swearing-in of the six newly elected legislators of TMC, The oath-taking is scheduled to take place at 12.30 pm.

TMC candidates Joy Prakash Toppo won from Madarihat, Sangita Roy from Sitai, Sanat Dey from Naihati, Rabiul Islam from Haroa, Falguni Singhababu from Taldangra and Sujoy Hazra from Midnapore in the recent bypolls.

The Speaker had written to the Governor requesting him to come to the Assembly for the oath-taking ceremony.

State Parliamentary Affairs minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay also wrote to the Governor on the same matter.

The Governor on two earlier occasions had not attended the swearing-in ceremony and it was the Speaker who had administered the oath.