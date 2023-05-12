Governor suggests fire safety audit

kolkata: Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday suggested conducting fire safety audits as per Fire Safety Rules and making sure that functioning smoke detectors are installed in all areas.



The suggestions of the Governor came soon after he visited a multistoried building near Raj Bhavan that had caught fire on Wednesday morning. Bose also called for ensuring that materials that can easily catch fire like petrol, gas cylinders, textiles, paper, chemicals and solvents etcetera are stored only in areas with excellent ventilation and inspection of electrical systems and to identify, rectify and eliminate faulty / damaged / old wiring and potential short circuits.He also advised installing a fire alarm / horn / siren and also display-telephone numbers of Fire Department Services prominently in the building and displaying maps and signs with exit routes and assembly points prominently.

The Governor further suggested the installation of fire extinguishers in easily accessible places and train people to use them and ensure that they are functional at all times by conducting periodic inspections and replacement.The other suggestions include designing and rehearsing a ‘Fire Escape Plan’ with all occupants in a building, including a designated assembly point outside and also conducting a mock drill to test this plan as per the Fire Safety

Rules/Guidelines.