Governor says Anti-Lynching Bill pending with state government for clarification

Kolkata: A day after Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee accused Raj Bhavan of withholding the West Bengal (Prevention of Lynching) Bill which led to the stalling of its implementation, Governor C V Ananda Bose has retorted that the Bill is pending with the state government after it was sent back for clarifications.



The Governor, on Wednesday, shared his statement on social media where he said: “The West Bengal (Prevention of Lynching) Bill, 2019 was introduced in the WBLA on 30.08.2019; passed in the WBLA on the same day and was sent to Raj Bhavan on 04.09.2019. Certain clarifications were sought from the State Government. However, no response has yet been received. It has been lying with the State Government since 15.12.2021 pending clarification.”

He further said: “…In September 2019, the Opposition leaders from Congress and Left Front called on the then Governor and submitted that the draft copy of the Bill was changed before passing it. It was submitted that the draft copy of the Bill did not mention “death sentence” as the maximum quantum of punishment but the Bill that was passed by the Assembly mentioned ‘death penalty’. “This cannot be a printing mistake and it is a serious lapse,” they said.” Rebutting the Speaker’s claim, the Governor said: “During November, 2023 the West Bengal Legislative Assembly had sent a list of 22 Bills that was indicated to be ‘pending with Raj Bhavan.’ It was seen that none of the Bills were pending on account of any lapses at Raj Bhavan. The current status against each Bill was mentioned and communicated. The status of each Bill was also widely covered in the media, since such adverse comments attributing motives to Raj Bhavan appear in the media.”

Bose, answering the question that if a Bill is pending clarification from the state government why would the Speaker indicate that the Bill is pending in Raj Bhavan, said that this was considered by the Governor who has since “instructed that if any clarification was sought from the State Government regarding a Bill, a copy of that communication be also sent to the WBLA for information of the Speaker”.

On steps taken by the Governor in situations where Bills are pending with the state for clarification, he said Raj Bhavan launched the Simplified Programme of Early and Effective disposal (SPEED) wherein spot decisions will be taken on the basis of discussions with the concerned minister and/or secretary. “It is now up to the state government to respond meaningfully,” he said.