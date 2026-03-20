Governor Ravi meets new Chief Secy, Home Secy at Lok Bhawan

Kolkata: Newly appointed Bengal Governor R.N. Ravi on Thursday held a meeting with the state’s new Chief Secretary, Dushyant Nariala and Home Secretary, Sanghamitra Ghosh at Lok Bhavan. The interaction was the Governor’s first with the state’s top administrative officials since assuming office.



According to Lok Bhavan sources, Ravi has sought detailed information from the Chief Secretary and Home Secretary regarding the state’s law and order situation. He also took stock of the preparations for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

Shortly after the election announcement, Nandini Chakraborty was removed from the post of State Chief Secretary, while Jagdish Prasad Meena was relieved of his charge as Home Secretary. The poll body appointed Dushyant Nariala and Sanghamitra Ghosh to the posts of Chief Secretary and Home Secretary, respectively.