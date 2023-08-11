Governor orders removal of Health University V-C

Kolkata: Governor C V Ananda Bose on Friday issued a directive to remove Vice-Chancellor of the West Bengal University of Health Sciences (WBUHS) Suhrita Pal as he claimed that Pal’s recruitment was done flouting UGC norms.



The matter has been informed to the state health department. A fresh instance of tussle between Governor C V Ananda Bose and a state government-run institution has again came to fore.

Meanwhile, V-C Pal has moved the Calcutta High Court challenging the decision of the Raj Bhavan.

The West Bengal University of Health Sciences (WBUHS) was earlier served a show-cause notice by the Governor after the university authorities did not reply to some of his queries submitted earlier.

Earlier, the Governor had written to University registrar Indrajit Gupta raising questions on the legality regarding the appointment of V-C Suhrita Pal. However, the registrar’s reply was not properly given as per the laws laid down by the state health department. The registrar sought two weeks time to give a reply to the information that the Governor House had asked for.

The University authorities may take up legal steps in this regard. A meeting was recently held between the vice-chancellor of the University and senior health department officials to chalk out the next course of action. Meanwhile, the Bengal government has already moved the Supreme Court (SC) against Governor Bose who, the government alleged, has been acting beyond his constitutional obligations.

Recently, state Education minister Bratya Basu criticised several decisions of the Governor relating to state universities, which he took bypassing the state government.