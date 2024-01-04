Governor not thinking of students: Education minister on JU imbroglio

Kolkata: Bengal Education minister Bratya Basu on Thursday alleged that Governor C V Ananda Bose, as the Chancellor of Jadavpur University, is not thinking of the students’ interest. Bose removed JU interim Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Buddhadeb Sau on the eve of the university’s convocation on December 24.



However, the convocation was held as scheduled following the intervention of the Bengal government.

In the turn of events that followed, the Governor had termed the action of the state in support of the sacked

V-C as “unauthorised and illegal”. “The Chancellor tried to teach a lesson to the students over the convocation. The Governor is not thinking about the interest of students, we hope he will,” Basu told reporters.

Sau, who was appointed by the Governor to the chagrin of the Trinamool Congress government which was in conflict with Raj Bhavan over the appointment of officiating vice-chancellors in several state-run universities.

Sau was asked by the higher education department to discharge the responsibilities of the vice-chancellor till a permanent V-C is appointed. The education minister said: “We are all looking at the honourable Supreme Court for resolving the issue (appointment of V-Cs in 31 state universities including JU).”

A case in this regard is pending in the apex court.

Meanwhile, a teachers’ association of Jadavpur University on Thursday accused the West Bengal higher education department of not acting promptly to address the uncertainty in the state-run varsity since Sau was removed by the Governor.

Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association (JUTA) said that the Higher Education department showed promptness in issuing notice after midnight to facilitate holding the convocation. But the same alacrity was not shown afterwards when doubts were raised over the right of Sau to discharge his academic and administrative responsibilities as the impasse continued to affect the institute. with agency inputs