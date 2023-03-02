Governor meets Education minister for 2nd day in a row

Governor C V Ananda Bose, who happens to be the Chancellor of the state universities, held another round of meeting with Education minister Bratya Basu at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. The Governor accepted the resignation letters submitted by the Vice-Chancellors of Cooch Behar Panchanan Barma University, Gaur Banga University, Kanyashree University, Jadavpur University, Bankura University and Baba Saheb Ambedkar Education University, said a press statement issued by the Raj Bhavan.

In keeping with the resolution adopted in the last two rounds of meetings held on Monday and Tuesday at the Raj Bhavan, six Vice-Chancellors tendered their voluntary resignations on Wednesday evening. The Governor handed over appointment orders to these Vice-Chancellors to continue as caretakers for a period of three months or till the new Vice-Chancellors are appointed, said the press statement.

The impasse over the recruitment of Vice-Chancellors was resolved on Tuesday with the extension of their tenure for a period of another three months in 24 universities. Governor Bose held a meeting with Basu on Tuesday to resolve the row for the smooth functioning of the varsities. It has been decided that a search committee will be constituted during this period to set the ball rolling for the recruitment of new Vice-Chancellors.