Governor meets doyens of the academia, discusses issues regarding overhauling univs

kolkata: The Doyens of the academia met Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday evening and dwelt on several issues regarding overhauling universities.



It was proposed at the meeting that all stakeholders needed to work in cooperation. Universities should remain ‘no-conflict’ zones.

Past and serving teachers would be willing to lend their might to this special drive. Bose stressed upon the need for extensive utilisation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotic technologies in furthering the quality and outreach of the teaching-learning process.

The meeting emerged as a consensus that Edutainment Studios could be set up. University libraries are to be networked with major national libraries and also the Raj Bhavan Library. The library will be open to research scholars.

Extensive, viable networking facilities to be put in place.

A roadmap of University education brought to the notice of the Governor who happens to be the Chancellor of the state universities includes a process of streamlining higher education, bridging critical gaps in the higher education sector, enhancing library infrastructure in all universities and colleges and similar in-field visits to universities should be continued which will facilitate dynamic connections between the Chancellor and the university fraternity, including teachers, students, non-teaching staff, to understand firsthand the current situation in the universities.

The stalwarts attending the meeting included Sukanta Choudhuri, Nrisingha Bhaduri, Shib Ranjan Chatterjee, Subha Shankar Sarkar and Kajal De.