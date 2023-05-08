Governor likely to visit South Dinajpur district on May 11

balurghat/kolkata: Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose is likely to visit South Dinajpur district on May 11. However, the official confirmation is yet to be announced by the district administration.



Bose will visit Majhikhanda of Tapan block to attend a programme organised by a residential private school of CBSE board.

Director of the institution Suhairudeen Nurani said the Governor will attend a programme of the institution on the occasion of its 10th annual function.

“He will inaugurate a newly constructed building of the institution on the same day,” Nurani said.

District Magistrate of South Dinajpur Bijin Krishna said: “We have heard about his visit to this district. However, official confirmation or any letter regarding the matter is not yet received by the district administration.”

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes Vice-Chairman Arun Halder on Sunday met Governor CV Ananda Bose complaining of state police’s non-cooperation with them during their visits to Kaliaganj and Moyna.

After meeting with the Governor at 5 pm, Haldar told a group of journalists that the Governor has assured him that he will look into the matter, sources said.