Governor leads ‘Vande Mataram’ march

Kolkata: Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday led a ‘Vande Mataram March’ from the Indian Museum to the Raj Bhavan here to commemorate 150 years of the national song penned by Bankim Chandra Chatterji. Bose rode an open-hooded white car accompanied by schoolchildren, as people from different walks of life and age groups joined the march, which covered a distance of a little over 2 km.

The march was hosted by the Union Ministry of Culture-run Indian Museum.

The Governor was felicitated by the Director, Indian Museum. School students and artists presented outstanding performances. Chirag Haldar of The Heritage School highlighted the significance of the ‘Vande Mataram’. A dance performance was presented by the students of The Heritage School. There was a performance in classical Bharatnatyam tradition presented by Jalsa Chanda. Specially-abled children from Morning Glory Integrated School also performed.

There were performances in classical Odishi tradition by Reshmi Basu besides other performances by students.

There was a performance in classical Kathhak tradition by Sohini Pyne, classical Mohiniyattam and Kathakali tradition by Kalamandalam Swarnadipa and performance in classical Kuchipudi style by Sutirtha Deb Sharma and Avi Das.

The Governor later felicitated the heads of various academic institutions. In his address, Bose said: “It is rightly said that the pen is mightier than the sword. From time to time a pen creates an exceptional masterpiece that lasts for eternity; it stirs our conscience; it energies us; it enlightens us; it motivates us.”