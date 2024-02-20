Governor launches ‘Mission Sandeshkhali’

Kolkata: Announcing an action plan, Governor C V Ananda Bose, on Monday, launched ‘Mission Sandeshkhali’ “as a shield against future assault on the dignity and honour of women of India.”



In a statement from Raj Bhavan, the Governor said his office will remain a no-conflict zone and is not concerned about any narratives of any political party or outfit, in regard to incidents such as the one that took place in Sandeshkhali. He said: “The law and order situation in Sandeshkhali has emerged before us as a question and a challenge and we have to look deep within ourselves for a solution. While I am aware of the steps being taken by the state government in dealing with the law and order situation there, it is considered imperative that confidence of people is restored in the law enforcement mechanism and the

state machinery.” Explaining what ‘Mission Sandeshkhali’ is, he said: “On the basis of the field visit and extensive interaction with the victims of Sandeshkhali, I have formulated Mission Sandeshkhali as a shield against future assault on the dignity and honour of women of India.”

Some of the objectives of the mission are to generate awareness among civil society that empowerment of women has enormous positive socio-economic ramifications. Further it will seek to achieve equality between women and men as partners, not as partakers but equal participants, of development, human rights, humanitarian action and peace and security have multi-dimensional benefits for society.

The action plan will seek to form rapid action force comprising women will be developed to intervene appropriately whenever women’s rights are questioned, violated or their dignity is encroached upon. “It will turn the homemaker to nation-builder by fully empowering women to access all their rights and entitlements, with the opportunity to contribute equally in all walks of life. Establish research centers on the rights and wellbeing of women in society.”