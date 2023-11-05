Governor launches ‘Century Group’ to nurture young talents in cricket

Kolkata: Governor C V Ananda Bose, on Sunday, announced ‘Century Group’ initiative under which 100 children with talent in cricket will be identified and nurtured.

The school authorities will assess their potential talents and a grand jury will do the final selection. The Raj Bhavan will coordinate with the coaches and training institutions and facilitate the grooming of the members of ‘Century Group’. The Governor appointed a team of experts to study the possibility of providing facilities in the Raj Bhavan campuses in Kolkata, Darjeeling and Barrackpore.

Group members will be given an award of Rs 10,000 each, a plaque and a certificate. They will also be included in ‘Governor’s Century Group’ for further assistance in a need-based manner. A similar initiative will also be launched among university students, Raj Bhavan announced.