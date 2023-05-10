Governor informs receipt of State Finances Audit

Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose informed on Wednesday that he has received the CAG report of State Finances Audit.

“Shri Satish Kumar Garg, Principal Accountant General (Audit-I), WB has submitted the Report of the Comptroller & Auditor General of India, State Finances Audit Report for the year ended March 2022 (GoWB Report No.1 of 2023) to the Hon’ble Governor of West Bengal on 8 May, 2023,” Bose tweeted.

According to sources, the same report has also been submitted to the state Finance department.