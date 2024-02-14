Governor flags Sandeshkhali issue in report, calls situation ‘diabolic’

Highlighting the Sandeshkhali issue, Governor C V Ananda Bose, on Wednesday, published a report card for the people of Bengal where he listed all the complaints submitted to him by the affected women during his visit and the action that ought to be taken by the

state administration.

The report is titled “Dastardly violence on the hapless sisters of Sandeshkhali”. In it, the Governor wrote that during his visit to Sandeshkhali he received complaints from various sources that one Sheikh Shahjahan and a gang of antisocial elements such as Shibaprasad Hazra, Uttam Sardar and others have been harassing the people, particularly women. “A large number of agitated women lodged their complaints with me orally and in writing on the atrocities heaped on them by the criminal gang,” he wrote. The complaints ranged from “torture and sexual harassment of women when the menfolk are away” to “police working hand in gloves with the rowdy element”. It also had complaints of land grabbing.

More so, one of the complaints was, “coercing the hapless villagers to withdraw Police complaints lodged by the victims to the police.” The report also read that goons are trespassing into the houses of the victims at night disguised as policemen.

“In my considered opinion, the situation there is highly reprehensible. The enigmatic and disturbing silence of the competent authorities including the political executive and the police as perceived by the villagers portends to a diabolic situation where lawbreakers are seen by the public to be the law enforcement authorities themselves. From the interaction with the victims, it is evident that the competent authorities of the locality have failed to instill confidence among the harassed and affected villagers,” the Governor wrote.

He wrote that villagers feel it is imperative that following action are taken by competent authorities: Arrest the gang leaders and his henchmen immediately, constitute a Special Task Force / SIT to investigate into alleged nexus of the criminal elements, consider a judicial enquiry in the matter and provide an ex-gratia assistance to the victims.

Further, it was suggested that strict action be taken against erring enforcement officials, particularly police and consider the option of cleansing the police stations in the jurisdiction by transferring all the errand police officers, besides entering into periodic social dialogue with the villagers so as to ensure inclusiveness in administration.

“This is not time for a blame game or fault finding exercise. Let all stakeholders come together and eradicate violence from society,” the report read.