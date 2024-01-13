Governor feels ‘satisfied’ with state’s response

Kolkata: Following Thursday’s meeting with the state home secretary and the chief secretary on the Sandeshkhali incident, Governor C V Ananda Bose on Friday said that he is satisfied with the actions being taken by the state but refused to comment on why the accused TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh has not been arrested yet.



The Governor had recently sought an action taken report from the state government following the attack on officers of Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Sandeshkhali during a raid at the house of Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh in connection with the alleged ration distribution scam in the state.

Media teams were also attacked by the mob. He had asked the police to arrest Shahjahan and also instructed the police to also probe if the TMC leader had any links with terrorists. The Governor had clarified that the state must do its duty of maintaining law and order to save Bengal from becoming a “banana republic”.

On Thursday, both the state’s chief secretary and home secretary had met the Governor and briefed him on the steps taken by the state. On Friday, Bose told the media: “Meeting of the chief secretary and home secretary was as directed by my esteemed constitutional colleague, the Chief Minister. What they conveyed to me are the considered opinion of the state government on certain burning issues which are vexing us these days, particularly in the background of the harassment of the ED. They have given me some valuable inputs. Since an investigation is going on, I would like to keep it confidential.”

On being asked as to why Shajahan Sheikh still has not been arrested despite his instructions to police to do so, he said: “My statement is on record and the reasons why it is delayed has been explained to me. I am convinced. Since the investigation is going on I don’t want to reveal anything.”