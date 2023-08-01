Governor Bose holds University Coordination Centre meeting

Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday said the vacant teachers’ posts, pending in various universities, will be filled up in a time-bound manner. Bose had held a University Coordination Centre (UCC) meeting at Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT) on Monday.

“The vacancies of teachers which are pending in various universities for quite some time will be filled up on one condition, there should be utmost transparency in the recruitment process; to be specific there will be zero tolerance towards corruption particularly in the recruitment of teachers,” Bose said. Furthermore, the experts for the recruitment process shall be from outside Bengal, he said while adding that it was requested by the V-Cs. The Governor who is also the Chancellor of state universities had called on this meeting which was attended by V-Cs from 16 state universities and two from Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

“Most of the pending issues in the education sector particularly the higher education sector were taken up for discussions and analysis,” Bose said after the meeting.