Governor approves appointment of V-Cs for 3 more univs

Kolkata: Governor CV Ananda Bose, who is also the Chancellor of state-aided universities, approved the appointment of full-term vice-chancellors (V-Cs) in three universities.

The newly appointed V-Cs include Sarit Kumar Chaudhuri for Alipurduar University, Tejimala Gurung Nag for Darjeeling Hills University, and Ashok Kumar Patra for Bidhan Chandra Krishi Viswavidyalaya (BCKV).

The Supreme Court-constituted Search-Cum-Selection Committee, led by former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit, prepared a panel of three candidates for each of the 34 state universities.

These names were sent to Raj Bhavan on November 21, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee setting a final order of preference.

On December 6, the Governor approved the appointment of six V-Cs for universities, including Presidency, Burdwan, Kalyani, Bankura, Sidho-Kanho-Birsha, and Rani Rashmoni Green Universities.

In subsequent phases, approvals were given for five more V-Cs on December 10 and 11.

With the latest round of approvals, nearly 14 state-aided universities now have full-time V-Cs.

However, more than 15 universities are still awaiting approval for their respective V-Cs from the Governor.