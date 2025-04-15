Governor apprises Home Ministry of Murshidabad situation

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose is learnt to have sent a communique to the Ministry of Home Affairs giving updates on the current situation in Murshidabad and the communication that took place with the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Raj Bhavan sources said that the Governor gave a detailed report on the law and order situation in Murshidabad and the recent developments.

The information sent was collected by the Governor’s core team and details passed down to his office from the state secretariat.

The Governor is learnt to have also sent a detailed report on the communication between him and the Chief Minister on the current situation. Recently, Bose had sought a report from the state government on incidents of violence and tension at Jangipur in Murshidabad district during protests over the Waqf Act. “The situation where vested interests foment trouble cannot be tolerated and should be curbed,” a Raj Bhavan statement had read.

The Governor had directed the state government to take “bold action immediately” to curb the violence and “submit a report”.

Meanwhile, Nilotpal Kumar Pandey, Deputy Inspector General and PRO of the Border Security Force (BSF) for the South Bengal frontier, on Monday, said the CAPF personnel are working in close coordination with the police to keep the situation in Murshidabad under control.

On Monday, the Director General (DG) of the state police, Rajeev Kumar, informed that the situation in violence affected areas in Murshidabad is completely under control. He also urged people not to panic as police pickets have been set up in all vulnerable areas. He requested people not to fall for any rumours.