Governor appoints permanent V-Cs for 6 universities on state’s ‘recommendation’

Kolkata: The chancellor of state-aided universities, CV Ananda Bose, has appointed permanent vice-chancellors (V-Cs) in six state-aided universities. The appointments were made from a panel of candidates recommended by the Chief Minister (CM) and the state Higher Education department issued the appointment letters on Friday.

The newly-appointed V-Cs are Nirmalya Narayan Chakraborty for Presidency University, Shankar Kumar Nath for Burdwan University, Pabitra Kumar Chakraborty for Sidho-Kanho-Birsha University, Rup Kumar Barman for Bankura University, Kallol Paul for Kalyani University and Amiya Kumar Panda for Rani Rashmoni Green University.

According to the appointment letters, the V-Cs will serve for four years or until they attain the age of seventy years, whichever is earlier, effective from their date of joining. State Education minister Bratya Basu on Friday wrote on his X handle: “The state aided universities of West Bengal are getting regular Vice Chancellors at long last under the able guidance of the Supreme Court. Our whole-hearted thanks to the Chairman of the Search Committee ex-CJI Justice UU Lalit who recommended the panel of names. Our sincere gratitude to our Hon’ble chief minister Mamata Banerjee who judiciously prioritised the list. Last but not the least, our heartfelt regards to chancellor who has recommended the names of the VCs. #Rule of Law prevails #Joy Mamata Banerjee! #Joy Ma-Mati-Manush!”

These appointments come in the wake of a Supreme Court order issued on 8 July, which formed a search-cum-selection committee headed by the former Chief Justice of India (CJI). This committee was tasked with recommending suitable candidates for the V-C positions. The committee’s recommendations were placed before the chancellor through the CM, indicating the choice of the CM in order of preference. The Chancellor subsequently selected the V-Cs for six universities.

Earlier in the day, Bratya Basu had reported that the recommended list of candidates had been sent to the Governor, who also serves as chancellor of state-aided universities. However, Basu had voiced concerns over delays in the chancellor’s actions despite sending the recommendation lists nearly seven days ago. The appointment letters were eventually issued on the same day.

It is worth noting that the Supreme Court-appointed search-cum-selection committee had completed its interviews for V-C candidates on November 10. The committee had finalised candidates for 34 of the 36 state-aided universities. However, it found no suitable candidates for two institutions — Rabindra Bharati University and West Bengal University of Health Sciences. Consequently, fresh advertisements for these two universities were issued, with the last date for applications set for December 12.