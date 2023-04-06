Governor Ananda Bose hits streets, interacts with people

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose hit the city streets on Thursday and interacted with people and law enforcement personnel to assess the ground situation on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.



The Governor began his day’s programme by offering prayers at Bal Hanuman Temple at Lake Town and thereafter headed to the minority-dominated area of Ekbalpore and then to Posta, Burrabazar where he also visited another temple and subsequently treated himself to a ‘sattu sherbet’ (juice made of dry roasted grains or grams) to beat the summer heat.

“People are cooperating. I think today will be a very happy day. Bengal will set a trend in peace and harmony in society,” he told reporters while visiting the Ekbalpore area.

During his city tour, he interacted with people and stressed the need for communal harmony and peace that Bengal has always been known for. He said that the “reputation of brotherhood and liberal approach associated with Bengal must continue to prevail in the days to come”.

Bose also interacted with the on-duty city police officers and personnel of the Central forces. He took updates on the law and order situation and subsequently was happy to see that the occasion was being observed peacefully.

Asked to comment on his decision to hit the streets, the Governor said that he loves to interact with the masses and often indulges in it whenever he gets the chance to do so.

This became evident on earlier occasions too such as during his visit to the University of Burdwan when the Governor decided to go to the field and talk to the farmers. After listening to them, he took an on-spot decision to send a group of farmers to Chennai and other places where new farming practices have been successfully implemented.

However, the Governor hitting the streets on Thursday is being seen by many as a result of the Ram Navami clashes that took place in Howrah and Hooghly.

The violence in Hooghly’s Rishra had forced the Governor to curtail his two-day programme in the North Bengal region, including his participation at a G-20-related discussion in Darjeeling, and return to Kolkata.

Following the order of the Calcutta High Court, the state government decided to deploy three companies of CAPF in areas of mixed population in Kolkata, areas under Howrah Police Commissionerate, and Chandernagore City Police. Trinamool Congress leader Shashi Panja recently said that no religion should be weaponised while praising the unbiased role played by the Governor following the recent clashes.

The festival was observed peacefully and special Pujas were held at Hanuman temples across Bengal on the occasion.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier appealed to maintain peace and solemnity while observing the Hanuman Jayanti.