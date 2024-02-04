Government pleader arrested under POCSO

BALURGHAT: Pratul Maitra, a government pleader of the Gangarampur Sub-divisional Court was arrested by the police on Saturday in connection with a POCSO case. The police, however, did not divulge details of the case. Chinmay Mittal, Superintendent of Police of South Dinajpur, said that he was arrested in a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case filed at Banshihari police station. However, for the sake of the investigation the details were not being divulged.



On Saturday, on the basis of a written complaint, Maitra was arrested. Later he was transferred from Banshihari Police Station to Harirampur Police Station.

With news of his arrest, lawyers gathered at the Banshihari Police Station at night. Under the direction of Dipanjan Bhattacharya, Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Gangarampur,the accused was immediately shifted from Banshihari police station to Harirampur police station to prevent any untoward situation.

On Sunday, the accused was produced in the POCSO Court of Balurghat.