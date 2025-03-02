Government college gets multigym, yoga room

Siliguri: For the first time in Siliguri, a government college, Acharya Prafulla Chandra College, located at Matigara got a modern multigym and a yoga room. The facilities, which aim to promote health and fitness of the college community, were inaugurated on Saturday by Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri.

Rs 16 lakh has been sanctioned to set up the gym and yoga room. The gym and yoga room are designed to cater to the physical fitness needs of both professors and students.

“This is a very good sign that the professors are thinking about students and teachers’ health along with education,” said Deb. The facilities will be accessible in separate time slots to ensure smooth usage. Professors will have access to the gym and yoga room during the morning hours, while students can use the spaces in the afternoon. In order to accommodate the needs of both male and female users, different schedules have been set for each gender. A professional trainer will also be available to guide users.

Mayukh Sarkar, the college principal, said: “We are very thankful to the state Education department for sanctioning the fund. Along with education, we want to focus on fitness too, as fitness is very important for everyone.”