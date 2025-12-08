Gourangdih coal mine: State govt to enhance monitoring

Kolkata: The Bengal government has moved to strengthen monitoring at the Gourangdih ABC coal mine by appointing an independent engineering team to regularly supervise the mine’s development, safety standards and environmental compliance.

The state-run West Bengal Mineral Development and Trading Corporation Ltd (WBMDTCL), which owns the mine, has outlined a new framework requiring weekly inspections, continuous field checks and monthly reports on the mine’s operations. The aim is to create an external layer of supervision over the private operator handling the extraction work, it was learnt.

Officials familiar with the plan say the independent engineering unit will act as the state’s “eyes and ears” at the site, ensuring that mining activities follow approved plans, safety rules and environmental norms.

The dedicated team will include specialists in mining, mechanical operations, electrical systems, civil works, environment management and safety—signalling the government’s push for more professional and accountable checking of the mine.

The Gourangdih coal block, located in West Burdwan, holds over 61 million tonnes of mineable reserves and has a projected life of nearly three decades. Given the scale of the project and the involvement of a private Mine Developer and Operator (MDO), the state government wants stronger supervision to ensure production targets, land development, machinery deployment and statutory compliance are all independently verified, said an official.

Under the new system, the engineering team will visit the mine site each week, conduct surveys, evaluate excavation practices, document progress through photographs and certify its attendance on site. It will also assess safety practices and environmental measures—areas that have become increasingly important in large opencast coal operations.

Officials also said the move reflects a deliberate shift toward professionalised monitoring of state-owned natural resources. “Independent technical supervision is critical when you have long-term mining projects handled by private operators. It helps prevent delays, ensures safety compliance and protects the state’s interests,” an official said.

With mining expected to continue for decades, the state government’s push to keep a closer watch on the project is aimed at maintaining discipline in operations and ensuring the coal block is developed in accordance with statutory guidelines.