Gourab Chatterjee excited about tribute film to Uttam Kumar

Kolkata: Gourab Chatterjee is excited about the release of the tribute film to his legendary grandfather Uttam Kumar.



On Mahanayak Uttam Kumar’s 97th birth anniversary, his grandson proudly informed how the tribute film is nothing short of a cinematic marvel.

In Srijit Mukherji’s film ‘Oti Uttam,’ cutting-edge VFX technology has been used to bring the Mahanayak to life on the big screen. With VFX, the film aims to transport the audience back to the golden era of Bengali cinema, promising an immersive experience. The film will hit theatres in December 2023.

Gourab expressed his pride in Bengal’s accomplishment, creating a historic cinematic moment through graphics even before the advent of AI in the Indian film industry. “James Dean might return on the screen with the aid of generative AI, but we have been able to achieve this milestone ahead of Hollywood,” said Gourab, who plays a central role in this tribute film to his grandfather.

Meanwhile, as the tradition goes, on his 97th birth anniversary, his home on Girish Mukherjee Road in Kolkata remained open all day on Sunday for fans to pay their respects.

“It’s a special day for all of us. We keep his room open for fans to pay their tributes,” he said. Gourab also said how fans pour in large numbers on his grandfather’s death anniversary, i.e. July 24, to pay their respects to the matinee idol.

Recently, Gourab received the Best Son award at the Tele Academy Awards ceremony for his popular Bengali serial ‘Gaathchora.’ Even Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mentioned the serial in her remarks.