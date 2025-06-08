Gour College to establish Malda’s first butterfly garden; A step towards eco-education

Malda: Gour College in Old Malda is taking a significant step towards environmental awareness by setting up the district’s first butterfly garden within its own campus. The initiative, a collaboration between the college and an environmental organisation, aims to raise ecological consciousness among students and the community. Stakeholders hope this green venture will add a new dimension to environmental education.

Describing the project as a “living laboratory,” Rupak Debsharma, a spokesperson for the environmental group, ‘Sahakar’, said: “We are delighted to gift this unique project to Gour College. This butterfly garden won’t just be just a green space — it will serve as a vibrant research zone for both butterflies and plants. Through it, students will get hands-on learning experiences about the delicate interdependence between butterflies and nature.” Principal Asim Kumar Sarkar highlighted the long-term vision behind the initiative: “Our goal is to make the entire campus eco-friendly. Creating the butterfly garden is just the first step. In the near future, we also plan to introduce artificial feeders and water sources for birds. Every action we take is rooted in environmental values to cultivate a deeper sense of responsibility among students. We envision a campus that is not just green, but also teeming with life and learning.”

Experts emphasise that a well-designed butterfly garden relies heavily on the plantation of specific host plants necessary for the butterflies’ life cycle. These host plants are where butterflies lay their eggs. Once the eggs hatch, the caterpillars feed on the leaves of these plants. Each butterfly species depends on a unique host plant. For example, the Common Lime Butterfly typically lays eggs on lemon trees, while the Coffee Butterfly prefers curry leaf and neem plants. Some of these host plants are also climbers, providing diverse shelter and feeding options. Additionally, the garden will feature “nectar plants” — flowering plants that produce ample nectar, the primary food source for butterflies. This will make the garden not only a breeding ground but also a sanctuary for adult butterflies. In terms of academic impact, the garden will be a boon for students of zoology and botany at Gour College. This first-of-its-kind butterfly garden is not only steering the college towards a greener campus but also establishing a live research hub for future generations.