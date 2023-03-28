Gour Banga Univ: 10 answer sheets of BA exam go missing

malda: Uncertainty prevails over the results of nearly 30,000 students of various colleges under the University of Gour Banga (UGB) as 10 answer sheets of BA third semester went missing from the possession of an examiner.



A press conference was held in this regard on Monday evening by Bishwarup Sarkar, Controller of UGB.

At the press conference Sarkar stated: “About 30,000 examinees will have to pay for the mistake of an examiner. It is not clear how the 10 answer sheets of the third semester disappeared. The matter has been informed to the Examination Monitoring Committee of University of Gour Banga as well as to the higher authorities. Now the students have to wait for their decision.”

Sarkar further said that March 17 was fixed as the date for the submission of answer scripts after the end of the third semester examination.

“On that day, the examiner did not come to submit the answer scripts. Later, on March 20, the authorities sent a car to the examiner asking him to bring the scripts. On that day too he did not respond. Then on March 24, the examiner came and submitted the Bengali answer sheets of the third semester,” Sarkar said.

“Ten answer scripts were missing. On being asked about the same, the examiner misbehaved with us. Then he left all the answer sheets scattered in the office room. Now, there is no trace of the answer scripts of 10 students. A problem has arisen while preparing the result of the third semester. If there is no account of 10 students, there will be extreme problems in publishing the results,” said Sarkar.

The accused professor, Sougato Bagchi, refuted the charges and said: “I have submitted all the answer scripts but no receipt was given to me.”