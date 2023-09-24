Got offers for new investments from Spain, Dubai: CM

Kolkata: After touring countries like UAE and Spain for the past 11 days, the Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday returned to the city with the promises for some more investments in the state.



Soon after her arrival at the Calcutta airport Banerjee said: “I thank all of you because we have been able to do a lot of work for Bengal. Industrialists and representatives of Mohun Bagan, Mohammedan Sporting Club, and East Bengal also accompanied us on this foreign trip. People are aware that we finalized significant agreements. We held extensive meetings with stakeholders from Madrid, Barcelona, and Dubai and invited them to the Bengal Global Business Summit 2023. FICCI and ICC had organised the meetings. Such successful programmes are rare and NRI are also happy with this initiative.”

Later she wrote on X: “Back to Kolkata with serious offers for investments and partnerships from Spain and Dubai. Follow-up overseas delegations will come shortly and during BGBS in November for carrying forward what we started. I thank the Indian Embassies, CII, FICCI, ICC, accompanying industry-business delegates and the media fraternity for working hard towards a common mission.”

During the business conferences in both the countries ~ Spain and UAE, industrialists made promises for investments in the state in the future. Industrialist Kamal Kumar Mittal is among many who announced some investments.

Mittal said that another Rs 250 crore would be invested in the Ethanol factory and in hotel industries. Lulu Group International has promised to set up a mall here in Bengal. She discussed with Lulu Group the potential areas of interest and investment by the multinational group in Bengal. The two discussed several possibilities of engagement and investment such as setting up a world-class mall in Kolkata’s Newtown, setting up counters of Biswa Bengal products in their malls worldwide, back-linkages for procurement of fruits and vegetables for all their stores from Bengal and setting up food processing centres. Lulu group also showed interest in skill development projects in the state. The Lulu group has 234 retail stores in the UAE, India, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Egypt, Malaysia, and Indonesia.