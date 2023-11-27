Gosaba: TMC booth president killed

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) booth president was allegedly assaulted to death by a few miscreants in Gosaba of South 24-Parganas on Monday afternoon.



Police have reportedly arrested eight persons in connection with the murder.

According to sources, the Trinamool Congress booth president of Purba Radhanagar in Gosaba, Muchak Ali Mollah had received a few complaints about the use of low-graded materials being used to repair a road under the Pathasree scheme.

On Monday when Mollah went to the spot where the repair work was going on, to check the materials, he was assaulted by a group of people. He was assaulted badly using iron rods. Mollah was rushed to Gosaba Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

It is alleged that a man identified as Bakibur who had got the contract for the construction was the mastermind of assaulting Mollah.