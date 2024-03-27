Gosaba: At least three persons injured in clash

Kolkata: Three persons were injured after a clash broke out between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP workers at Gosaba in South 24-Parganas over wall writings and placing party flags.

Trinamool leadership in Gosaba alleged that BJP workers deliberately attacked the brother of local party leader Ankan Mondal. Ankan’s brother Bubai reportedly suffered injuries and was treated at the Choto Mollakhali Primary Health Centre. However, saffron party leaders denied the allegations and claimed that Trinamool workers attacked them while they were campaigning for their candidate.

Later, cops rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. BJP claimed that their two workers were injured in the attack but police arrested two of their workers for the clash.