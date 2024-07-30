Gorumara Wildlife Div proposes drinking water pipeline for remote areas

Jalpaiguri: The Gorumara Wildlife Division of the Jalpaiguri District Forest Department has proposed the installation of a drinking water pipeline under the state government’s Jal Swapna project.



This initiative aims to provide clean drinking water to residents of remote areas adjacent to Neora Valley National Park. According to the department, the project will not only benefit residents across the Neora Valley but also nearly all areas of the Kalimpong district.

The proposed pipeline will have minimum adverse effects on the forest while delivering essential water supplies to local communities. The Gorumara Wildlife Department has already submitted a request for project approval to higher authorities, and initial approval has been granted. The Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department will oversee the implementation of this project.

Forest department sources reveal that the drinking water needs of several locations, including Jhalong, Ambiok, Lava, Samshing, Gorubathan, and various forest villages such as Tode Tangta, Sakam, Bhujel Gaon and Gopipal will be addressed by this project.

Water will be sourced from natural sources located above 8,000 feet in the Neora Valley Hills and transported to homes via pipelines, starting from Lava. A 7 to 8 km pipeline will be laid across the target areas, including Kalimpong Town. Dwijaa Pratim Sen, Divisional Forest Officer of the Gorumara Wildlife Division, assured that the project will not harm the Neora Valley National Park. He stated: “The provision of drinking water is a significant issue in these forest settlements. We are taking steps to address this through the Jal Swapna project.”