Gorumara National Park reopens after 3 months with enhanced safaris and new attractions

Jalpaiguri: After remaining closed for three months, Gorumara National Park reopened for visitors on Monday along with other forest areas in the state. A festive atmosphere welcomed visitors as they returned for jungle safaris. Forest workers from the Gorumara Wildlife Division greeted tourists warmly with traditional scarves, marking the start of the new tourist season. This year, several new initiatives have been introduced to enhance the visitor experience. The reopening was celebrated by local businesses, from the Gypsy Owners Association of Lataguri to hotel owners and local traders. According to the wildlife division, around 200 tourists entered the park on the first day through the Ramsai, Murti and Gorumara main entrances for safaris.



Sona Sarkar, secretary of the Gorumara Tourism Welfare Association, expressed optimism, saying: “The forest has reopened with a great response. We expect even more tourists this season and invite everyone to enjoy Gorumara’s natural beauty.” Dibyendu Deb, treasurer of the Lataguri Resort Owners Association, added, “Bookings have already reached 50 per cent occupancy, and we expect this number to rise in the coming days.”

To cater to growing demand, the forest department has introduced new safari features. Last year, safaris were conducted with two elephants, but this year three elephants are available, with a fourth to join in the next 10 days.

Dwijaa Pratim Sen, divisional forest officer of the Gorumara Wildlife Division, elaborated on the new initiatives, stating: “This year, we have introduced several attractions for tourists, including demonstrations of elephant bathing and grooming. Additionally, a documentary on the life cycle of elephants will be shown using a projector at Dhupjhora. These efforts aim to provide visitors with a deeper understanding of wildlife.” The forest department is also focusing on skill development for workers involved in tourism. Training is being provided with the help of non-governmental organisations, and department officers will meet tourists monthly to gather feedback and

discuss improvements.