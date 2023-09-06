Gorumara launches jumbo safaris

Starting September 15, jungle tourism will become more attractive at the Gorumara National Park. Now, the tourists can experience the thrill of the jungle by embarking on a one-and-a-half-hour elephant safari in Gorumara’s jungle, similar to Jaldapara. For this reason, two faithful Kunki elephants, Madhuri and Jenny, were transported from Jaldapara National Park to Gorumara on a lorry on Wednesday.

Madhuri and Jenny departed from Jaldapara en route to Gorumara, early on Wednesday morning due to the ongoing heatwave in the Dooars region.

They will undergo a week-long training programme to adapt to their new environment. Initially, elephant safari bookings will be handled offline. However, if the demand increases, online booking options will be introduced. Jenny was transferred from the Chilapata Range while Madhuri came from Kodalbasti.

Rajendra Jakhar, CCF Wildlife North, stated: “Tourists have been requesting elephant safaris in Gorumara for a long time. We are planning to introduce elephant safaris in an experimental manner to meet this demand, which will undoubtedly enhance Gorumara’s forest tourism appeal.”