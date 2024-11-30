Gorumara eco-cottages to reopen with lower tariffs from Dec 1

Jalpaiguri: Dhupjhora Elephant Camp, Kalipur Eco-Cottages and Mouchuki Eco-Cottages under the Gorumara Wildlife Division are set to reopen for tourists on December 1 after being closed since the COVID-19 pandemic.

These eco-cottages, nestled in the scenic hilly regions of Jalpaiguri, have undergone renovations and are now ready to welcome visitors with enhanced facilities.

A trial run using solar-powered lighting was successfully conducted on Thursday, marking the shift to sustainable energy.

According to Gorumara Wildlife Division DFO Dwijaa Pratim Sen, the cottages will now operate entirely on solar power, eliminating traditional electricity connections.

This move not only prioritises environmental sustainability but also enhances fire safety measures following the fire incident at Hollong Forest Bungalow in Jaldapara.

Renovations have been completed for six cottages at Dhupjhora Elephant Camp, although the treehouse requires further repairs.

The accommodation cost has been significantly reduced to attract more tourists. Double-bed suites at Kalipur and Mouchuki, previously priced at Rs. 2,200, will now cost Rs 1,200 per night.

Additionally, tourists staying at Kalipur Eco-Cottages will no longer need to pay an extra Rs 200 per person when accessing the Medla Watch Tower gate. A proposal has also been submitted to the state Forest Department to introduce an elephant bathing experience at Dhupjhora, which would allow tourists to observe and participate in bathing elephants for a nominal fee.

DFO Sen emphasised the department’s focus on eco-friendly tourism, stating: “We have arranged solar lighting to ensure the safety of tourists.

Solar panels will soon be installed in all cottages, making them fully sustainable. Our goal is to make visitors active partners in promoting environment-friendly eco-tourism.”