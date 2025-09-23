Gorumara, Chapramari ESZs: Resorts under review, no immediate eviction

Jalpaiguri: No government or private resorts within the eco-sensitive zones (ESZ) of Gorumara National Park and Chapramari Wildlife Sanctuary are being evicted at present. However, a joint inspection team has been formed to verify whether establishments within the one-kilometre ESZ are adhering to environmental guidelines.

The decision was taken at a crucial meeting of the Eco-Sensitive Zone Monitoring committee on Tuesday. The team, comprising officials from the Fire department, Forest department, Land and Land Reforms, Pollution Control Board, Environment department, Biodiversity Board, Police and Block Development offices, will conduct field inspections after Durga Puja. District Magistrate Shama Parveen, who chairs the monitoring committee, said the team will review compliance with ESZ norms and submit a detailed report. “Based on their findings, the monitoring committee will decide the necessary course of action,” she stated.

A large number of government and private resorts are currently operating within one-kilometre radius of the ESZ in Dhupjhora, Murti, Ramsai, Tilabari, Batabari and Baradighi. Many of these establishments have faced allegations of violating ecological safeguards for over a decade. Reports suggest that several resorts regularly host poolside parties, weddings and birthday celebrations with DJs, high-decibel music and extravagant lighting arrangements, all of which disturb the surrounding forest environment. Concerns have also been raised regarding irregularities in land conversion documents, the absence of adequate fire safety measures and non-compliance with regulations laid down by the Pollution Control Board, Biodiversity Board and Environment department.

To make matters more concerning, some resorts located within the ESZ have even applied to the District Magistrate for permission to expand their establishments. The Land and Forest departments have already prepared zoning maps for the ESZ, identifying the densest forest stretches between Gorumara and Chapramari.

For the moment, the focus will remain on existing government and private resorts within the one-kilometre zone and no new projects will be permitted in this stretch.

Officials clarified that once the Joint Inspection Team submits its report, a comprehensive zonal plan will be drawn up to regulate activities and ensure that ecological norms are strictly maintained in the eco-sensitive areas.

Tuesday’s monitoring committee meeting was attended by senior officials, including Gorumara Wildlife Division DFO Dwija Pratim Sen, ADFO Rajib De, District Land and Revenue Officer Priyadarshini Bhattacharya, Additional District Magistrate (General) Dhiman Barui, along with representatives from other key departments.