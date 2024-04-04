Gorkha’s dream is not like Modi’s dream: Munish Tamang

Siliguri: “Our dream is not like Modiji’s dream,” stated Munish Tamang in an oblique remark, pulling up the BJP for having failed to live up to its commitment of a political solution for the Gorkhas, resonating PM Modi’s remark, “Gorkha’s dream is my dream,” during a 2019 election campaign in the plains of Darjeeling.



“Gorkhaland and Gorkha’s dream has been traded over time and again. With the Congress party in power, we will revive the 6th Scheduled Bill that the UPA had brought but was later shelved. We will start with it and come up with a solution with constitutional safeguards. In 2024 it will be a victory for the public not of any political party. We will win in Darjeeling, we will win in India,” stated Tamang, the INC candidate for the Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat. Supported by the Hamro Party and Left Front, he filed his nomination in Darjeeling on Thursday. “I could have promised you everything. But it is high time we ended the politics of deceit. It is time for politics of credibility. What did you get in the last 15 years? Except for empty commitments we got nothing. It is time for change and change will come forth from today,” assured Tamang.

“BJP treats us like vote-yielding machines. It is time to make them understand that we are not that. We are citizens and have rights to question as to what happened to the commitments,” added Tamang. He stated that he would work to address issues, including unemployment, closed tea gardens, minimum wages, Central University, land right documents (Pattas), and institutionalisation of corruption. “Let us become the change from today,” he added. A road show with supporters of Hamro Party, Congress and Left Front commenced from the Hamro Party office at Chowrasta to the District Collectorate where the nomination was filed. “At the core of the Hamro Party’s vision is a strong dedication to protecting our people’s essence and integrity, rather than focusing solely on our party’s survival. Our faith lies not in our party, but in preserving our land. Our loyalty to our community and its aspirations remains steadfast. We’re not afraid to speak out about our concerns, as we’re not oppressed by central or state governments.

The consistent support from the UPA government and Congress for the people’s voices reinforces our trust in their backing,” added Ajoy Edwards, President, Hamro Party. “The frightening condition of the country with the BJP towing RSS Hindutva agenda. The Constitution and Parliamentary form of governance and democratic processes are being diluted. Unemployment and corporate-Hindutva nexus with the state’s assets are being sold off to corporates.,” stated Saman Pathak, District Secretary, Darjeeling, CPI(M).