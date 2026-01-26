Gorkhaland, UT demands resurface in Darjeeling amid Interlocutor’s visit

Darjeeling: With the Interlocutor for the Gorkha impasse finally arriving in Darjeeling, various political parties raised demands for a separate Gorkhaland state or Union Territory status for the Darjeeling Hills and adjoining areas during separate meetings with him. The Interlocutor arrived here on Friday.



BGPM president Anit Thapa, however, labelled his visit as an “election campaign on the behest of the BJP”.

Pankaj Kumar Singh, former Director General of the Border Security Force and Deputy National Security Advisor, was named as the Interlocutor in October 2025 by the Union Home ministry. His appointment was challenged by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in two letters to the Prime Minister.

“With Bengal’s elections round the corner, the Interlocutor has arrived to rake in votes for the BJP. What is his role…? Interlocutors are appointed when there is a political deadlock and his job is to break the ice. There is no such case here. The Centre is well aware of the demands of the Darjeeling Hills. In 2009…an interlocutor, what was the outcome then? Null,” stated Thapa.

He stated that it was just an attempt to “disturb the peace” in the Hills. “All these years, people have been voting for them, but what have got in return was empty promises. Again, they are making a fool of the Gorkhas. Let the Centre declare Gorkhaland before the elections and we will not contest Assembly elections and instead rally behind them,” stated Thapa.

Different political outfits and associations met the interlocutor in separate meetings on Saturday and Sunday in Darjeeling. “Both the DGHC and GTA have failed. We want a separate state, Gorkhaland. If it is not possible at this juncture then a Union Territory status with legislative powers has to be bestowed,” stated Bimal Gurung, president, GJM. Similar demands were echoed by others.

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista stated that the Interlocutor was in Darjeeling to understand the views of the stakeholders and further the tripartite talks to resolve the long-standing political impasse of Darjeeling Hills, Terai and Dooars. Along with this, the demand for the inclusion of 11 Gorkha sub-communities in the Scheduled Tribe list was also raised.

“We were stripped of all tribal status after 1950. We have been deprived,” claimed MS Rai of Egara Jaat Goshti Mahasangh. “We were deprived of reservations in the DGHC as well as the GTA. We want all the reservations and benefits guaranteed by the Indian Constitution to the Scheduled Caste community,” stated Akhil Bharatiya Nepali Anusuchit Jati in the meeting with the interlocutor.