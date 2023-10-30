Gorkhaland Territorial Admin to breathe fresh lease of life to Triveni hosp & campsite

Darjeeling: Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) Chief Executive Anit Thapa on Monday visited Triveni Hospital and Triveni Campsite in Kalimpong district by rafts, accompanied by the rafting team and pledged to breathe fresh life into both these sites.



Incidentally, both of these are located on the confluence of Teesta and Rangit rivers and suffered extensive damage in the Teesta flash flood that wrecked havoc on October 4.

The hospital premises were severely damaged by floods. All access routes to the hospital have been blocked with the roads totally damaged by the silt and debri deposits.

“There are many costly machines in the hospital. I have given directions to transfer them to Kalimpong Hospital or any other hospital in the Hills,” stated Thapa after the inspection.

Incidentally, during Covid, the GTA under Thapa had come up with the Triveni COVID Hospital.

Thapa stated: “This hospital has given life to many people. We had plans of upgrading this into a larger hospital on the national highway.”

On the other hand the Triveni camp site was a major tourist attraction and a good source of income for local youth.

“This camp site used to provide livelihood for more than three hundred families. We are now working to revive Triveni. Officials from relevant departments have assessed the situation. We are planning to breathe new life into Triveni alive in order to attract tourists.”