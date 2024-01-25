Gorkha traditional exhibition in Siliguri from today

Siliguri: With the aim of highlighting Gorkha culture and food, Gorkha traditional exhibition and food festival will be held from January 26 to 28 at a mall on Sevoke Road in Siliguri.



Gorkha Gaurav Sangsthan, a Kalimpong-based organisation will organise the festival. The four-day festival will help highlight the culture and heritage of the people from the Gorkha community. There will be a total of 60 stalls from different areas of hill stations, including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kurseong and Mirik. A variety of Gorkha food will be available at the stalls. Narendra Tamang, co-ordinator of the organisation said: “For the past two years, we have been organising this festival in Kalimpong but this year, we have decided to organise it in Siliguri with the aim of spreading our culture to other community people.” In this four-day programme, there will be flower exhibition, traditional exhibition where traditional clothes of Gorkha community people will be displayed, cultural programme will be held where a cultural group from Kalimpong namely Warnamala Pariwar will perform on the condition of Teesta River. “We are divided by politics, therefore we want to spread a message of unity with music, cultural festivals,” Narendra Tamang added.