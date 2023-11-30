Gorkha impasse fails to secure berth in Parl’s Winter session

Darjeeling: With the much-awaited solution to the Gorkha impasses failing to secure a berth in the Winter session of Parliament — the last session of this term — Hill political outfits have trained guns on the BJP.



The Winter session will take place from December 4 and will continue till December 22. In the last Lok Sabha elections, the BJP election manifesto had assured a permanent political solution for the Gorkha impasse.

“This has clearly proved that BJP is a fraud entity, especially for the Gorkhas. They have been playing with our sentiments for the past 15 years. They have hoodwinked the Gorkhas and just accumulated votes to win elections. The Winter session is the last session for Raju Bista, the BJP MP’s term. Despite mention in the party manifesto, like previous years, this time too it failed to see the light of day, once again exposing the fraud,” stated NB Khawas, spokesperson, Trinamool Congress, Darjeeling district committee (Hills).

Similar reactions have emerged from other political camps also. “It is very unfortunate that the issues of Gorkhas and Darjeeling Hills, Siliguri Terai and Jalpaiguri Alipurduar areas did not come up in the Winter session of Parliament 2023. It has proved that the BJP is not sincere and honest towards the Gorkhas and the people of the region.

“The politics of lies of BJP has been exposed. It’s my challenge to Narendra Modi and Amit Shah to come and contest from Darjeeling Constituency. In 2024, we will give a befitting reply to BJP,” stated Binoy Tamang of the Indian National Congress.

MP Raju Bista found himself on a sticky wicket. “If the BJP does not live up to the 15 year old commitment, it is wrong. I firmly believe that the BJP will definitely get one of the issues through before the 2024 Lok Sabha election. It will be a gift to the Hills. I have been doing my job and am in constant touch with the Union Home minister regarding the Gorkha issue,” stated Bista.

Downplaying the missing agenda in the Winter session, the BJP MP stated: “There are many high profile or sensitive Bills that do not follow the normal procedure yet go through.”

Along with assurance of a permanent political solution for the Gorkhas, the BJP had also pledged Scheduled Tribe status to 11 Gorkha sub-communities in the party election manifesto. This too is yet to see the light of day. Many pro-Gorkhaland outfits in the Hills have resurrected the separate state demand.