Gorkha impasse: Ahead of Delhi talks, push for swift resolution intensifies

Darjeeling: With the stage all set for the Delhi talks on the Gorkha impasse called by the Union Home Ministry in Delhi on April 3, political outfits launched different political exercises in the Hill with the demand for a speedy resolution of the Gorkha impasse.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at 10 am on April 3, in Room 119, North Block, New Delhi. The meeting will be chaired by the Minister of State (N,) Home Affairs, Government of India.

While the Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) demanded a permanent political settlement with a Constitutional guarantee, the Gorkhaland Activist Samuha (GAS) demanded a single-point agenda for the Delhi talks- Gorkhaland.

The GNLF embarked on widespread postering in Darjeeling, Kurseong and Kalimpong on Wednesday.

“The primary goal of the initiative is to pressure the Indian government into securing the political rights of the Gorkha community,” stated Dinesh Sampang, the media cell in charge of GNLF.

Extending best wishes to the negotiating team for Thursday’s talks, the GNLF has also urged the Indian government to implement the permanent political solution promised in the BJP’s election manifesto. The party emphasised that the people of Darjeeling, Terai, Dooars, and Siliguri have been awaiting this resolution for a long time. “The people of Darjeeling, Terai, and Dooars have faithfully voted for the BJP in every Lok Sabha election from 2009 to 2024, in the hope of a permanent political solution. Given this the party remains hopeful for a positive approach from the Indian government in the talks,” added Sampang.

The party described this dialogue as historically significant, stating that the outcome will determine the political future of the Gorkhas. During the postering campaign, GNLF urged the Indian government to take the matter seriously and pave the way for a permanent solution to the long-standing demand of the Gorkha

community, an arrangement that enjoys a constitutional guarantee. Incidentally with the delay in the initiation of the process for a ‘permanent political solution’ the BJP was facing heat, even from its allies in the Hills. GNLF, an ally had even launched a black flag campaign and issued a deadline of April 5, failing which it had threatened to reconsider its support to BJP in the Hills. Meanwhile, GAS launched a political demonstration at the Darjeeling Mall on Wednesday jointly with other proGorkhaland forces including the Separate State Coordination Committee.

“This programme is to boost the morale of the representatives attending the talks. Let them be able to strongly present the case for Gorkhaland. We don’t mind if the talks fail but let the talks revolve around the single-point agenda of a separate state of Gorkhaland.

Even the GTA Sabha has passed a resolution in support of Gorkhaland. Everyone supports it and so we don’t understand why the Government is delaying,” stated Kishor Pradhan of GAS.

Other political parties have waved off the talks as a mere eyewash, a runup of the 2026 Bengal Assembly elections for BJP and its alliance partners.