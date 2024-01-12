Gordighi emerges as a picnic hotspot in South Dinajpur

BALURGHAT: With the advent of winter, Gordighi, a tourist spot in South Dinajpur’s Harirampur Block has emerged as a picnic hotspot. People from far and near visit this picturesque spot, especially during winters.



A large waterbody, surrounded by a forest, attracts both picnickers and tourists. Every winter, migratory birds arrive at Gordighi. It has a resemblance to tourist spots of Dooars.

Locals believe that an age-old tree present in this area is the one where the Pandavas concealed their weapons during their stay in anonymity as narrated in the epic Mahabharata. This tree has emerged as the major attraction here.

There are many attractions for children, including different games, swings, see-saws and boats. Avishek Talukdar, Inspector-in-Charge of Harirampur Police Station, said: “Tight security arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward situation there as the area is now crowded with tourists and picnickers.”

Amrita Chatterjee, a tourist, said: “The winter season means spending days outdoors. On Friday, I came here with my family for a picnic. The place is extremely beautiful with a calm and serene atmosphere. Local administration has done a good job with arrangements like drinking water, safety measures and maintaining cleanliness so that the place attracts the tourists and visitors.”